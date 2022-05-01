The next Barcelona match is upon us! The Blaugrana welcome Mallorca to Camp Nou for a crucial La Liga game, and Xavi Hernández has called up the following 21 players for Sunday’s clash:

Goalkeepers: 1. Marc-André ter Stegen, 13. Neto, 36. Arnau Tenas

Defenders: 3. Gerard Piqué, 4. Ronald Araujo, 8. Dani Alves, 15. Clément Lenglet, 18. Jordi Alba, 23. Samuel Umtiti, 24. Eric García

Midfielders: 5. Sergio Busquets, 6. Riqui Puig, 21. Frenkie De Jong, 30. Gavi

Forwards: 7. Ousmane Dembélé, 9. Memphis Depay, 10. Ansu Fati, 11. Adama Traoré, 17. Luuk De Jong, 19. Ferran Torres, 25. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

This was a tough week for Xavi Hernández as six first team players will miss out in this one: Sergiño Dest (hamstring), Nico González (foot), Pedri (hamstring) and Sergi Roberto (thigh) are out through injury, while Martin Braithwaite and Óscar Mingueza have tested positive for Covid-19. The good news is Gerard Piqué and Ousmane Dembélé, who were doubtful for this one, are fit enough to at least be in uniform. Samuel Umtiti is also back after missing several months with a broken foot, and the big news is that Ansu Fati returns after three months out with a hamstring injury.

Predicted starting XI (4-3-3):

Ter Stegen; Alves, Araujo, Eric, Alba; F. De Jong, Busquets, Gavi; Adama, Aubameyang, Ferran

The match kicks off at 9pm CET (Barcelona), 8pm BST/WAT (UK & Nigeria), 3pm ET, 12pm PT (USA), 12.30am IST (India, Sunday), and you can join us to follow and commen all the action.

VISCA EL BARÇA!