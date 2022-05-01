PREVIEW: FC Barcelona v RCD Mallorca - FC Barcelona

After two home defeats in La Liga, it's time bring some joy back to Camp Nou and collect three points to move closer to ensuring a Champions League berth next season

Ready for Mallorca - FC Barcelona

Shortly before Xavi Hernández gave a press conference, the players took to the Tito Vilanova field on a warm, sunny Saturday morning to prepare for the 9.00pm CEST kick-off on Sunday at Camp Nou against Mallorca.

The lowdown on RCD Mallorca - FC Barcelona

A closer look at the side that's flying across the water to Camp Nou this weekend

Xavi calls for 'more unity than ever' - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona coach looks forward to Sunday's game with Mallorca and reiterates the urgent need to collect three points to hang onto second place in the table

Wolfsburg 2–0 FC Barcelona: Turin, here we come! - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona may have been beaten for the first time this season, with Wolfsburg doing it on the day with two second half goals, but it doesn’t really matter. Because thanks to the four-goal cushion earned in the first leg at Camp Nou, they win the semi-final 5-3 on aggregate and march triumphantly into the Champions League Final, to be played on May 21 in Turin.

Xavi reveals how Ansu Fati broke Nico Gonzalez's toe - SPORT

Xavi Hernandez, in his press conference on Saturday, revealed how Nico fractured his toe which will keep him out for the rest of the season.

The huge offer from PSG for Ousmane Dembele that is hard to compete with - SPORT

Ousmane Dembele and FC Barcelona are doing their parts to try and ensure he stays at the club beyond June 30. There have been two meetings between his agent Moussa Sissoko and Mateu Alemany. One in Marrakech and the other in Barcelona. The sides are still far apart but there are new conversations and the predisposition is good.

Last train for Adama Traore at Barcelona - SPORT

No starts in the last five, one in the last eight. Adama Traore’s status has dipped after he arrived like a cyclone in January. The La Masia winger, on loan from Wolves, has not featured much in the last few weeks.