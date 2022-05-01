WELCOME TO CAMP NOU!!! The Greatest Stadium on Earth is the site of a crucial La Liga match between Barcelona and Mallorca. Barça need to return to winning ways after a tough run of results to clinch a Champions League spot, while Mallorca continue fighting against relegation and come to Catalonia looking for a major upset to save their season. This should be fun, and you’re welcome to join us to follow and comment all the action. Vamos!
LIVE BLOG
LINEUPS
BARCELONA
Starting XI: Ter Stegen; Alves, Araujo, Piqué, Alba; F. De Jong, Busquets, Gavi; Ferran, Aubameyang, Memphis (4-3-3)
Substitutes: Neto (GK), Tenas (GK), Eric, Umtiti, Lenglet, Puig, Adama, Dembélé, Ansu Fati, L. De Jong
MALLORCA
MALLORCA
Substitutes: TBA
MATCH INFO
Competition/Round: 2021-22 La Liga, Matchday 34
Date/Time: Sunday, May 1, 2022, 9pm CET (Barcelona), 8pm BST/WAT (UK & Nigeria), 3pm ET, 12pm PT (USA), 12.30am IST (India, Sunday)
Venue: Camp Nou, Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain
Referee: Pablo González Fuertes
VAR: Ignacio Iglesias Villanueva
HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA
How to watch on TV: Not Available (USA, Canada), LaLigaTV (UK), SuperSport (Nigeria), MTV (India), Movistar LaLiga (Spain), others
How to watch online: ESPN+ (USA), LaLigaTV (UK), others
Matchday Thread Rules
We don’t have a lot of rules here, but there are a few things to keep in mind when joining our matchday threads:
Even if the referee sucks or we lose the game, watch the swearing. It’s just unnecessary. Also, don’t discuss illegal streaming links. Those who do it will be warned, and those who post links will be instantly banned. Finally, be nice to each other. This is a Barcelona community and we don’t need to offend one another.
Have fun with the game! Forever and ever, no matter the competition, VISCA EL BARÇA!
