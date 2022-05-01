WELCOME TO CAMP NOU!!! The Greatest Stadium on Earth is the site of a crucial La Liga match between Barcelona and Mallorca. Barça need to return to winning ways after a tough run of results to clinch a Champions League spot, while Mallorca continue fighting against relegation and come to Catalonia looking for a major upset to save their season. This should be fun, and you’re welcome to join us to follow and comment all the action. Vamos!

LIVE BLOG

LINEUPS

BARCELONA

Starting XI: Ter Stegen; Alves, Araujo, Piqué, Alba; F. De Jong, Busquets, Gavi; Ferran, Aubameyang, Memphis (4-3-3)

Substitutes: Neto (GK), Tenas (GK), Eric, Umtiti, Lenglet, Puig, Adama, Dembélé, Ansu Fati, L. De Jong

MALLORCA

Starting XI: TBA

Substitutes: TBA

MATCH INFO

Competition/Round: 2021-22 La Liga, Matchday 34

Date/Time: Sunday, May 1, 2022, 9pm CET (Barcelona), 8pm BST/WAT (UK & Nigeria), 3pm ET, 12pm PT (USA), 12.30am IST (India, Sunday)

Venue: Camp Nou, Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain

Referee: Pablo González Fuertes

VAR: Ignacio Iglesias Villanueva

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

How to watch on TV: Not Available (USA, Canada), LaLigaTV (UK), SuperSport (Nigeria), MTV (India), Movistar LaLiga (Spain), others

How to watch online: ESPN+ (USA), LaLigaTV (UK), others

VISCA EL BARÇA!