Gerard Pique forced off injured again for Barcelona

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique was forced off early again on Sunday against Real Mallorca as he continues to battle injury.

The center-back did not train on Saturday ahead of the game but was deemed fit enough to start the match at the Camp Nou.

Pique was named alongside Ronald Araujo in the starting XI but looked in discomfort for some time before he was eventually replaced on 27 minutes.

Eric Garcia was the man to arrive off the bench to partner Araujo in the heart of the Barcelona backline.

Xavi’s already spoken about Pique’s ongoing fitness issues and the defender certainly seems willing to try and play through the pain barrier but is finding it impossible right now.

Pique hasn’t played a full 90 minutes since the win against Sevilla at the start of April and seems to be finding it hard to shrug off his current problems.

Barca only have four games left to play after the Mallorca match but it’s not clear if Pique will be able to feature in the those games.