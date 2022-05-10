The next Barcelona match is upon us! The Blaugrana welcome Celta Vigo to Camp Nou for some midweek La Liga action, and Xavi Hernández has called up the following 23 players for Tuesday’s game:

Goalkeepers: 1. Marc-André ter Stegen, 13. Neto, 36. Arnau Tenas

Defenders: 4. Ronald Araujo, 8. Dani Alves, 15. Clément Lenglet, 18. Jordi Alba, 22. Óscar Mingueza, 23. Samuel Umtiti, 24. Eric García

Midfielders: 6. Riqui Puig, 21. Frenkie De Jong, 30. Gavi, 34. Álvaro Sanz, 43. Jandro Orellana

Forwards: 7. Ousmane Dembélé, 9. Memphis Depay, 10. Ansu Fati, 11. Adama Traoré, 12. Martin Braithwaite, 17. Luuk De Jong, 19. Ferran Torres, 25. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

There are good and bad news for this one. We start with the bad, because there are loads of them: Sergio Busquets is missing out through suspension and will join the list of absentees which includes Gerard Piqué (groin), Pedri (hamstring), Nico González (foot), Sergiño Dest (hamstring) and Sergi Roberto (thigh) who are all out due to injury. The good news is the return of Marc-André ter Stegen who missed the weekend’s game against Real Betis with a stomach bug. With just three first team midfielders available, Xavi calls up two talented Barça B youngsters in Álvaro Sanz and Jandro Orellana, who is part of the main squad for the first time under Xavi.

Predicted starting XI (4-3-3):

Ter Stegen; Alves, Araujo, Eric, Alba; Gavi, F. De Jong, Puig; Dembélé, Aubameyang, Ferran

The match kicks off at 9.30pm CET (Barcelona), 8.30pm BST/WAT (UK & Nigeria), 3.30pm ET, 12.30pm PT (USA), 1am IST (India, Wednesday), and you can join us to follow and comment all the action.

VISCA EL BARÇA!