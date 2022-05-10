Barcelona considering three players who could succeed Busquets - report

Barcelona are reportedly looking at players who could potentially come into the club to help out Sergio Busquets and then take over from the veteran when he finally decides to hang up his boots.

Diario Sport reckon that Aurélien Tchouaméni, Martin Zubimendi and Ruben Neves are the three players that are currently being considered. Zubimendi is thought to be the favorite because he’s believed to be the closest to Busquets.

The captain has a year left to run on his current deal but his future after that is unclear and it’s even been thought he could call time on Barcelona and see out his career in the MLS.

Xavi spoke about Busquets at his press conference earlier today and made it clear the club need to be thinking about how to replace the Spain international.

“Busquets is not eternal It’s important to have that in mind when planning for the future,” he said. “We don’t have a profile like Busquets in the squad. He will be a big loss (vs. Celta). We have to find balance without him. We have various options. “We must have two players per position. Some positions are not doubled, so it is about planning well from here until the future.”

Yet Barcelona may struggle to sign any of their three targets. The trio are all valued at around €60 million, while Xavi also highlighted in his presser how the club’s current economic situation will make the next transfer window “complicated.”