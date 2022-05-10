PREVIEW | FC Barcelona v Celta de Vigo - FC Barcelona

Having mathematically secured their place in next season’s Champions League, there is still another major objective for FC Barcelona to achieve in the league. Second place would mean joining champions Real Madrid and Cops del Rey finalists Real Betis and Valencia at the Spanish Super Cup.

Super Cup place the next goal for Xavi - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona coaches discusses Tuesday's league clash at home to Celta, with work still to be done make sure of second place

The 23 players to face Celta - FC Barcelona

Dest, Piqué, Nico, Pedri and Sergi Roberto are injured, while Sergio Busquets is serving a suspension

End of season timetable - FC Barcelona

We take a look at the games remaining for Barça and other teams in contention for European places for the season run in

Pedri launches website and logo - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona midfielder presents new site at pedrigonzalez8.es featuring all the latest news about his footballing deeds, as well as plenty of content about his more personal side

Seven signings for the new Barça project after sealing UCL qualification - SPORT

Xavi exploded with joy when Jordi Alba volleyed Barcelona into the Champions League. The images may look exaggerated but the club’s reality justified the euphoria. They weren’t just three points but also a vital objective completed for next season.

The three candidates Barcelona are looking at to replace Busquets - SPORT

Xavi made clear in his press conference ahead of the Celta Vigo clash that the squad need to reinforce and get at least two players for each position. One of the places he wants to reinforce is in centre midfield where Sergio Busquets has no back-up and is 33 years old.

Barcelona all in on Lewandowski and optimistic of summer transfer - SPORT

With Erling Haaland ruled out, set to move to Manchester City, Robert Lewandowski has become Xavihernandez's first choice to strengthen Barcelona's attack next season. Director of football Mateu Alemany is working hard on a deal for the striker, who will turn 34 in August and is keen for a new challenge after winning everything with Bayern Munich.

Xavi and Barcelona will wait until the end for Ousmane Dembele - SPORT

Ousmane Dembele is one of the differential factors in this Barcelona team. The Frenchman is out of contract in the summer and his renewal is a priority for coach Xavi Hernandez.

Boss Xavi: If there is no money, Barcelona will take another path - SPORT

Beyond getting the best out of the players he has, Xavi is aware that to fight against Europe's biggest teams, Barcelona need to strengthen. To take Barça back to the top, though, depends on many things.