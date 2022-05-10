WELCOME TO CAMP NOU!!! The Greatest Stadium on Earth is the site of some midweek La Liga action as Barcelona welcome Celta Vigo for their penultimate home game of the season. Barça have officially clinched a place in next season’s Champions League and will now look to finish second in the table, but winning tonight won’t be easy against a very good Celta side that has enough attacking talent to cause loads of trouble. This should be fun, and you’re welcome to join us to follow and comment all the action. Vamos!

LIVE BLOG

LINEUPS

BARCELONA

Starting XI: Ter Stegen; Alves, Araujo, Eric, Alba; F. De Jong, Gavi; Dembélé, Memphis, Ferran; Aubameyang (4-2-3-1)

Substitutes: Neto (GK), Arnau (GK), Lenglet, Umtiti, Mingueza, Jandro, Sanz, Puig, Adama, Ansu Fati, Braithwaite, L. De Jong

CELTA VIGO

Starting XI: Dituro; Vázquez, Aidoo, Araújo, Galán; F. Beltrán; B. Méndez, D. Suárez, Cervi; Galhardo, Aspas (4-1-3-2)

Substitutes: Blanco (GK), Carrillo (GK), Tapia, Pineda, Fontán, Solari, Murilo, Veiga

MATCH INFO

Competition/Round: 2021-22 La Liga, Matchday 36

Date/Time: Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 9.30pm CET (Barcelona), 8.30pm BST/WAT (UK & Nigeria), 3.30pm ET, 12.30pm PT (USA), 1am IST (India, Wednesday)

Venue: Camp Nou, Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain

Referee: Miguel Ángel Órtiz Arias

VAR: Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

How to watch on TV: Not Available (USA), TSN 4 (Canada), LaLigaTV (UK), SuperSport (Nigeria), MTV (India), Movistar LaLiga (Spain), others

How to watch online: ESPN+ (USA), LaLigaTV (UK), others

