World-class Dembele puts in vintage Barcelona performance once again

To think that Ousmane Dembele might still walk away from Barcelona this summer…

And for free!

There hasn’t been a better player in the squad in the second half of this season, even if his goals tally has left a lot to be desired.

My earlier contention, and that of others, was that the Frenchman didn’t do enough in games to deserve a permanent residency in the starting line up. That certainly can’t be levelled at him any longer.

He has been the difference maker in so many games in 2021/22 that it would now be a travesty to allow him to walk away from Camp Nou at the end of June.

Perhaps it’s the addition of his former Broussard Dortmund colleague, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, that has reignited his desire.

Maybe it’s simply the fact that he’s managed to play a decent number of games without getting injured, and that has allowed him to flourish.

Certainly his confidence levels have to be at their highest since he joined the club and that can be seen in his play for the most part.

Were the club able to secure his services on a new contract, it would be a real coup… if he can consistently hit the heights that he has done since January and then improve on his goal scoring record.

There have still been a handful of occasions where his decision making could be better, but that’s something that can be coached if he’s willing.

Is there a world class player within? Absolutely, yes. And that arguably remains the most frustrating thing about Dembele.

At least we saw against Celta just how dangerous he can be and, frankly, he’s frightening in that form. He is, along with a fit Ansu Fati, Barca’s go-to guy.

A future without him him isn’t a palatable one, but has to have been considered by the club.

Have they offered him enough in terms of a project to help persuade him to stay, regardless of the financial remuneration on offer?

With so much of the way Xavi’s Barca play filtering down the right side, this summer’s transfer window could become very interesting indeed if Dembele ultimately decides to seek gainful employment elsewhere.

For now, with just a couple of games left of this season, let’s just sit back and enjoy a player almost at the very top of his game.