Barça 3-1 Celta: Eventful win at Camp Nou - FC Barcelona

Barça win against Celta to tighten their grip on second place, and thoughts are with Ronald Araujo who had to leave the pitch in an ambulance due to concussion

Two more assists for Dembélé - FC Barcelona

Barça winger Ousmane Dembélé continues to make a significant contribution in attack. In the game between Barça and Celta at Camp Nou, the Frenchman was again key as he provided assists for Memphis' opener and Aubameyang's second goal in the 3-1 win at Camp Nou.

Araujo injury update - FC Barcelona

First team player Ronald Araujo has suffered concussion and has been taken to hospital for further tests. The blaugrana defender left the field in the 67th minute of Barça's 3-1 win over Celta at Camp Nou.

Araujo awake in hospital after scary collapse at Camp Nou - Football Espana

Barcelona star Ronald Araujo is safe and awake in hospital following a scary moment during his side’s clash with Celta Vigo. The Blaugrana cruised to a 3-1 win over Celta on Tuesday night at Camp Nou thanks to a goal from Memphis Depay and two more from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Barcelona considering summer move for Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde - Football España

Barcelona are interested in Jules Kounde. That’s according to Diario AS, who report that Xavi Hernandez is keen to bring in a top-class centre-back this summer. There’s doubts at the club that Gerard Pique has the fitness to be the starting centre-back for an entire season any longer and so it’s a position La Blaugrana are keen to re-enforce.