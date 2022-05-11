Barcelona confirm Ronald Araujo has been released from hospital

The scary scenes from Barcelona’s midweek win over Celta have come to at least a short-term bit of good news. After a terrifying head injury in the match, Ronald Araujo has been released from hospital.

Here’s Barcelona’s update on the center-back:

“Tests carried out on the first team player Ronald Araujo have been satisfactory and he has been released from hospital. His recovery will dictate his return.” FC Barcelona | Source

The collapse onto the pitch after running back on was the most terrifying part. It was good to see quick reactions from the medical team and quick treatment on the defender. One of the downsides of football is certainly head injuries, the only good news from all of this is that Araujo is out of the hospital and can start recovery.