Ronald Araujo released from hospital - FC Barcelona

Tests carried out on the first team player Ronald Araujo have been satisfactory and he has been released from hospital. His recovery will dictate his return.

Aubameyang means goals - FC Barcelona

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is a born goalscorer and he proved that again on Tuesday with two goals in Barça's 3-1 win over Celta at Camp Nou that moves them ever close to second placed finish this season in La Liga.

Dani Alves called up for Brazil - FC Barcelona

Dani Alves has once again been called up for international duty. The Barça defender has been included in the squad by Brazilian national team coach Tite for the team's upcoming friendlies next month. It is the third time that Alves has been in the Brazil squad since his return to FC Barcelona.

Leeds stay in relegation with Raphinha €25m release clause looming - SPORT

Barcelona are keeping an eye on the relegation battle in the Premier League. Leeds United lost again on Wednesday against Chelsea and remain in the bottom three with just two games to go.

Barça to close Coutinho's move to Villa before end of the week - SPORT

Barcelona have reached an agreement for the sale of Philippe Coutinho to Aston Villa. The Brazilian, on loan at the Premier League side, will join them permanently in the summer.

The reasons Barcelona cancelled midfielder Kays Ruiz contract - SPORT

Barcelona announced on Wednesday that they had decided to unilaterally cancel the contract of B team midfielder Kays Ruiz.

Bayern's Salihamidzic confirms signing of Ajax right-back Mazraoui - SPORT

Bayern Munich' sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has confirmed the pending signing of Ajax right-back Noussair Mazraoui.

Lewandowski will force Bayern Munich exit with Barcelona waiting - SPORT

Robert Lewandowski wants to bring his time at Bayern Munich to an end. The striker wants a new chapter in his career and has given the OK to signing for Barcelona. However, Bayern won't let him leave easily. He has a contract until 2023.

Sporting Lisbon want Barça's Trincao on loan as Wolves pull plug - SPORT

Francisco Trincao still has a good reputation in Europe despite his loan with Wolverhampton Wanderers not going entirely as expected. The Barcelona winger is on loan at the Premier League side, who have now said they will not take up their option to make the move permanent.