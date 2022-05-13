Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo sends message to fans after head injury

Barcelona center-back Ronald Araujo has sent a message to fans as he recovers from a nasty head injury sustained in the win over Celta Vigo.

Araujo was stretchered off and straight into an ambulance on the Camp Nou pitch after clashing heads with Gavi and was taken straight to hospital.

Barcelona confirmed the youngster had suffered a concussion and he spent the night in hospital before being released the following day.

Araujo has now taken to social media to insist the injury was “nothing serious” and thank fans for their support.

“Thank God everything went well and it was nothing serious,” he said. “Thank you all for your support. Blessings!”

Araujo looks in good shape but is expected to miss Barcelona’s next game on Sunday against Getafe in La Liga.

Xavi is also without fellow defenders Gerard Pique, Eric Garcia, Jordi Alba, and Sergino Dest for the match and will have to field a makeshift backline at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez.