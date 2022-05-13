Agreement with Aston Villa to transfer Philippe Coutinho - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona and Aston Villa have reached an agreement to transfer Philippe Coutinho for 20 million euro. The Club have inserted a 50% sell-on clause for any future sale of the player.

One more point needed with up to eight players unavailable - FC Barcelona

With qualification for next season’s Champions League already assured, FC Barcelona’s only major mission left in La Liga is to make sure of second spot, which means a place in next season’s Spanish Super Cup.

Eric Garcia has right thumb injury - FC Barcelona

Eric Garcia has injured his right thumb and requires surgery. Dr Xavier Mir will perform the operation tomorrow under supervision of the FC Barcelona Medical Services. A new medical announcement will be made once the operation is complete.

FC Barcelona to have open doors training session prior to game with A-League All Stars in Sydney - FC Barcelona

On May 24, team to work out at Accor Stadium ahead of their first ever game in Australia the day after

Barça vs. Real Madrid: Clasico semifinal in the Copa de la Reina - SPORT

FC Barcelona will meet Real Madrid in the semifinal of the Copa de la Reina, with the game to be played on May 25 in Alcorcón. The winners will face either UDG Tenerife or Sporting de Huelva, who meet on May 24, in the final the following weekend.

Valencia midfielder Carlos Soler waiting on Barcelona's interest - SPORT

Carlos Soler could become one of Barcelona's surprise signings of the summer. The Valencia player didn't expect an approach from the Catalan club, but at the moment he's the top target to replace Frenkie de Jong if the midfielder is sold.

Zahavi's strategy to get Lewandowski out of Bayern Munich this summer - SPORT

Robert Lewandowski's agent Pini Zahavi has a strategy to get his client out of Bayern Munich and is not getting nervous as the German club play their cards.

Paris Saint-Germain also tracking De Jong's situation at Barcelona - SPORT

Frenkie de Jong is generating a lot of interest on the market. Barcelona's financial situation and the club's need to make a big sale has caught the attention of Europe's biggest clubs.

Barcelona would sell Frenkie de Jong if €100 million offer arrived - SPORT

Frenkie de Jong has become the centre of attention in the transfer market. The Dutchman, one of the most exciting signings at Barcelona in recent seasons, could leave the club due to their need to make a big sale this summer.