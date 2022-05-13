Xavi has some advice for Frenkie de Jong - report

Frenkie de Jong has been in the headlines all week with the media speculating about a potential exit from Barcelona in the summer transfer window.

Friday’s papers bring something different with Mundo Deportivo reporting that Xavi’s been offering some advice to the Dutchman.

Both Xavi and Frenkie de Jong have spoken about how they had a little face-to-fact chat after the Rayo game when the midfielder was subbed off with a face like thunder.

MD reckon they know exactly what Xavi told Frenkie. Apparently the coach spoke to De Jong about “tactical aspects that he thinks he needs to improve in order to grow in his game.”

Xavi wants the 25-year-old to be more patient and to “wait for the ball to reach him from behind the opponent’s line of pressure” rather than to go looking for it.

Barcelona’s technical staff reckon that De Jong “gets nervous” when he’s not too involved in the play and “goes to where the ball is, standing next to Busquets and somewhat occupying his position.”

The midfielder’s positioning then causes a problem for the rest of the team and “creates spaces for the rival to attack” which is what happened against Rayo and is one of the reasons he was taken off.

And despite all the rumors about his future Barca are said to be “working a lot on these details” because they have a lot of faith in De Jong and think he can be the perfect person to play alongside Pedri in Xavi’s system.