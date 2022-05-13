Barcelona set to receive income boost of €200m - report

Barcelona are reportedly set to receive a huge influx of money due to a sale of licensing and merchandise. Diario AS reported that the club is set to receive a capital injection of €200m.

The sale will include selling 49% of Barça Licensing & Merchandising (BLM), which is effectively a retail company, to a consortium formed by Fanatics and Investindustrial.

If the agreement is reached then Barcelona will convene the Extraordinary General Assembly to approve the deal. Mundo Deportivo reckon Barca want it all finalized soon “as it is the only possible way to balance the 2021-2022 accounts” without joining the CVC deal.

Once the sale goes through, the board of BLM will reportedly consist of “Joan Laporta, Rafa Yuste, Ferran Olve, Julio Guiu, Sergi Ricart and Maribel Melandez.”

Any semblance of a financial deal that Barcelona are involved in frankly scares and worries me, so I’ll let this one sit and all the details to come out before I make any permanent judgments.

What do you all think of the reported deal?