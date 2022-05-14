This Week in Barça B: Perfection

Barcelona’s all-conquering women’s team are just a week away from the much anticipated UEFA Women’s Champions League Final against Lyon, but they have some league perfection business to take care of.

After winning their first 28 games of the season, Barça Femení traveled to Rayo Vallecano last week looking to become the first women’s team in Spanish football history to start the season with 29 wins in a row.

But things didn’t start well: a first-half penalty and a red card for Ingrid Engen left Barça behind in the score and down a body, but this team is just special: 10-women Femení are still better than pretty much every other team in the sport, and they scored six unanswered goals, including a hat-trick by the amazing Aitana Bonmatí, to win their 29th straight in sensational fashion.

Now it’s time to be perfect: Barça welcome their biggest rivals Atlético Madrid to the Johan Cruyff Stadium for the Primera División season finale, looking to become the only team in history to win a perfect league title with 30 wins and 30 games. Atlético are the toughest possible challenge for the final game, but Femení are still favorites to get all three points and become legendary.

The league wraps up this weekend and the European Final is on May 21, but the season doesn’t end in Turin: the Copa de la Reina is in the semi-final stage, and if they’re able to beat Lyon Barça can then become the first team ever to win two European Trebles in a row by winning the Cup. But in order to reach the title game they will have to win El Clásico: Real Madrid are Barça’s opponents in the semis, and after their performance in the Champions League quarterfinals it is clear that Madrid can absolutely be a problem.

To finish things off this week, a legend is saying goodbye: Barça Women’s all-time leader in appearances, Melanie Serrano, announced on Friday that she is retiring at the end of the season. Melanie played every single year of her professional career for the Blaugrana, and can leave the game in style with a Treble and a beautifull send-off.

Thank you, Melanie. You are a true FC Barcelona legend.