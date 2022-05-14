Work continues for Getafe - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona trained again on Friday morning at the Ciutat Esportiva as they continue preparations for the visit to the Coliseum Alfonso Pérez, home of Getafe, on Sunday.

When and where to watch Getafe v FC Barcelona - FC Barcelona

After moving closer to second place in La Liga thanks to Tuesday's win at home to Celta, Barça will be aiming to clinch runners up spot with a win at Getafe in the Coliseum Alfonso Pérez in a game that kicks off at 7.30pm CEST local time.

Five stats for Getafe v FC Barcelona - FC Barcelona

We are in the home stretch of the 2021/22 league campaign and Barça face their final away game of the season in the shape of a trip to the Coliseum Alfonso Pérez to take on Getafe. The team's objective is clear: points to secure second place in the table and a place in next season's Spanish Super Cup.

Eric Garcia injury update - FC Barcelona

Eric Garcia has successfully undergone surgery on his right thumb. The operation was performed on Friday morning by Dr Xavier Mir under supervision of the FC Barcelona Medical Services. The defender will not be available for selection until he gets the medical all-clear.

Melanie Serrano retires: 'It's been a privilege' - FC Barcelona

Andulusian who holds the record number of appearances for FC Barcelona decides the time has come to turn to new projects

Cash coming: Barcelona ready to pull the economic levers to get back afloat - SPORT

Erling Haaland has escaped because FC Barcelona could not compete financially with Manchester City's proposal and the deep changes the squad needs are at risk if Barça don’t make any changes that allow them to gain room for manoeuvre. Just with transfers and renewals of contracts at lower rates, it will not be enough.

The truth about Barcelona's interest in Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly - SPORT

Barcelona have been looking at Kalidou Koulibaly for a long time, even years. Sky Sports say that the Blaugrana will make an offer for the Napoli centre-back although for now all they have done is contract his agent to find the price of any potential negotiation and if it could be possible to include players in the deal.

Antoine Griezmann staying at Atletico whatever happens - SPORT

After the dinner between Atletico’s Gil Marin and Barcelona’s Mateu Alemany, what’s clear is that Antoine Griezmann will stay 100 per cent at Atletico Madrid next season. The forward, on loan from Barcelona, has a two year loan deal with a 40m obligatory buy clause after the second year, if Antoine played at least 50 per cent of minutes.

Robert Lewandowski rejects Bayern renewal and will force Barca move - SPORT

Robert Lewandowski’s decision is firm. He wants to leave Bayern and play for Barça. The Polish striker wants to force his way out of the Allianz Arena this summer and celebrate his goals at Camp Nou instead, dressed in Blaugrana.