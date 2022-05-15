The next Barcelona match is upon us! The Blaugrana travel to the Spanish capital for their final La Liga away game of the season against Getafe, and Xavi Hernández has called up the following 22 players for Sunday’s clash:

Goalkeepers: 1. Marc-André ter Stegen, 13. Neto, 27. Lazar Carevic

Defenders: 8. Dani Alves, 15. Clément Lenglet, 22. Óscar Mingueza, 23. Samuel Umtiti, 31. Alejandro Balde, 41. Mika Mármol

Midfielders: 5. Sergio Busquets, 6. Riqui Puig, 30. Gavi, 34. Álvaro Sanz, 43. Jandro Orellana

Forwards: 7. Ousmane Dembélé, 9. Memphis Depay, 10. Ansu Fati, 11. Adama Traoré, 12. Martin Braithwaite, 17. Luuk De Jong, 19. Ferran Torres, 25. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

As it has often been the case for Barça this season, Xavi Hernández is dealing with several absences for this one. A total of eight first team players are out, including the suspended Jordi Alba and Frenkie De Jong as well as the injured Eric García (hand), Gerard Piqué (groin), Sergiño Dest (hamstring), Nico González (foot), Pedri (hamstring) and Sergi Roberto (thigh). Ronald Araujo has also been left out as a precaution after suffering a concussion against Celta. The captain Sergio Busquets is back after suspension, and four Barça B outfielders have been called up as the talented Balde and Mika Mármol add numbers to the defense while Álvaro Sanz and Jandro are part of the squad for the second game in a row.

Predicted starting XI (4-3-3):

Ter Stegen; Alves, Umtiti, Lenglet, Mingueza; Gavi, Busquets, Puig; Dembélé, Aubameyang, Memphis

The match kicks off at 7.30pm CET (Barcelona), 6.30pm BST/WAT (UK & Nigeria), 1.30pm ET, 10.30am PT (USA), 11pm IST (India), and you can join us to follow and comment all the action.

VISCA EL BARÇA!