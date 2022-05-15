Getafe CF (15th, 38pts) vs FC Barcelona (2nd, 72pts)

Competition/Round: 2021-22 La Liga, Matchday 37

Barcelona Outs & Doubts: Pedri, Frenkie De Jong, Gerard Piqué, Jordi Alba, Eric García, Nico González, Sergiño Dest, Sergi Roberto (out), Ronald Araujo (doubt)

Getafe Outs & Doubts: Jaime Mata, Stefan Mitrovic (out)

Date/Time: Sunday, May 15, 2022, 7.30pm CET (Barcelona), 6.30pm BST/WAT (UK & Nigeria), 1.30pm ET, 10.30am PT (USA), 11pm IST (India)

Venue: Coliseum Alfonso Pérez, Getafe, Spain

Referee: Jesús Gil Manzano

VAR: Alejandro José Hernández Hernández

How to watch on TV: Not Available (USA, Canada, India), LaLigaTV (UK), SuperSport (Nigeria), Movistar LaLiga (Spain), others

How to watch online: ESPN+ (USA), LaLigaTV (UK), others

Following a hard-fought win over Celta Vigo to extend their winning streak to three games, Barcelona return to action for their final road game of the season when they travel to Madrid to face Getafe at the Coliseum Alfonso Pérez on Sunday afternoon.

Barça come into this one needing just one point to officially clinch second place with a game to spare, and they might even do it with a loss as long as Atlético Madrid don’t beat Sevilla in their crucial clash at the Spanish capital.

Xavi Hernández will be missing eight first team players for this one, four of them crucial starters, and Ronald Araujo is expected to miss out because of a concussion. The team taking the pitch on Sunday will be full of reserves, especially in defense, and expecting a vintage Barça performance with so little at stake and so many key parts of the system missing is probably a bit unrealistic.

But losing is never fun, and the Blaugrana should still find a way to be competitive and take advantage of the attacking talent that will be available to play well enough to leave Getafe with all three points. The hosts have had a bad season and are still not fully safe from relegation with two games to go, but they only need a point to officially avoid the drop.

This one is really difficult to care about if you’re a Barça fan, but Ansu Fati will get more minutes and Riqui Puig will have another chance to fight for his place at the club next season. Plus we could see the likes of Mika Mármol, Alejandro Balde and Jandro Orellana, ultra-talented Barça B youngsters that could give us a glimpse of their bright future if they get a chance to play.

Getafe have a tough, physical team that always causes Barça problems, and with a Blaugrana defense missing their best players the home team will feel like they have a real shot to score some goals and win their home finale against the mighty Barça.

You might not feel like watching this one, but you never know. It might be fun!

Let’s dance.

POSSIBLE LINEUPS

Barcelona (4-3-3): Ter Stegen; Alves, Umtiti, Lenglet, Mingueza; Gavi, Busquets, Puig; Dembélé, Aubameyang, Memphis

Getafe (5-3-2): Soria; Suárez, Djené, Yokuslu, Cuenca, Olivera; Arambarri, Maksimovic, Rodríguez; Ünal, Sandro

PREDICTION

Both teams need a draw, Getafe’s last three games have ended in a draw, and Barça are missing a lot of their best players. So yeah, you guessed it: 1-1 draw. Maybe drink some coffee to stay awake.