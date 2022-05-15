WELCOME TO THE COLISEUM ALFONSO PÉREZ!!! The cozy home of Getafe near the Spanish capital is the site of the penultimate La Liga clash of the season between the hosts and Barcelona, who come into this one for their final away game needing just a point to officially clinch second place in the table. Getafe also need a point from this one to avoid relegation, so both teams have something to play for. This should be fun, and you’re welcome to join us to follow and comment all the action. Vamos!

LINEUPS

BARCELONA

Starting XI: Ter Stegen; Alves, Mingueza, Lenglet, Balde; Gavi, Busquets, Puig; Ferran, Aubameyang, Memphis (4-3-3)

Substitutes: Neto (GK), Carevic (GK), Umtiti, Mika Mármol, Jandro, Álvaro Sanz, Dembélé, Adama, Ansu Fati, Braithwaite, L. De Jong

GETAFE

Starting XI: Soria; Suárez, Djené, Yokuslu, Cuenca, Olivera; Aleñá, Arambarri, Maksimovic; Ünal, Mayoral (5-3-2)

Substitutes: Yáñez (GK), Conde (GK), Álvarez, Iglesias, Florentino, Villar, Vitolo, Jankto, Rodríguez, Sandro

MATCH INFO

Competition/Round: 2021-22 La Liga, Matchday 37

Date/Time: Sunday, May 15, 2022, 7.30pm CET (Barcelona), 6.30pm BST/WAT (UK & Nigeria), 1.30pm ET, 10.30am PT (USA), 11pm IST (India)

Venue: Coliseum Alfonso Pérez, Getafe, Spain

Referee: Jesús Gil Manzano

VAR: Alejandro José Hernández Hernández

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

How to watch on TV: Not Available (USA, Canada, India), LaLigaTV (UK), SuperSport (Nigeria), Movistar LaLiga (Spain), others

How to watch online: ESPN+ (USA), LaLigaTV (UK), others

Have fun with the game! Forever and ever, no matter the competition, VISCA EL BARÇA!