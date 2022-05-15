Barcelona have officially clinched second place in the 2021-22 La Liga season thanks to a very boring 0-0 draw away to Getafe in Madrid on Sunday. Both teams came into the game needing a point and played like it, and the fans at the Coliseum Alfonso Pérez were treated to a whole lot of nothing for 90 minutes.

FIRST HALF

The first 45 minutes were an absolute snoozefest. There was zero intensity to either team’s play as both sides knew they only needed a point and took no risks with their attacking play, and there was virtually no action at all in the opening frame.

Getafe were the better side as they stayed solid at the back and offered some threat on the other end, mostly through set pieces that never truly troubled Marc-André ter Stegen. Barça were toothless on the ball, constantly misplacing easy passes and wasting promising attacks with bad decisions and poor play.

At halftime, a 0-0 scoreline didn’t do the game justice. Because it was worse than that.

SECOND HALF

The final 45 minutes followed the same script as the first half, with both teams clearly satisfied with the result and just running the clock out without putting themselves in jeopardy.

The final whistle mercifully came after a truly terrible second half, and both teams have achieved their goal coming into this match as Barça finish second and Getafe have avoided relegation. The most boring 90 minutes of this La Liga season are over, and Barça will play Villarreal at home in the season finale looking to finish things off in much more exciting fashion than this one. Because this one sucked.

Getafe: Soria; Suárez, Djené, Yokuslu, Cuenca, Olivera; Arambarri, Maksimovic (Florentino 81’), Aleñá (Villar 67’); Ünal (Óscar 81’), Mayoral (Sandro 67’)

Goals: None

Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Alves, Mingueza, Lenglet, Balde (Mármol 90+1’); Gavi, Busquets, Puig; Ferran, Aubameyang (Ansu Fati 62’), Memphis (L. De Jong 71’)

Goals: None