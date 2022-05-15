Final session before Getafe - FC Barcelona

The players were back at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper on Saturday morning on the Tito Vilanova field to continue their preparations for Sunday's trip to Getafe at the Coliseum Alfonso Pérez.

PREVIEW | Getafe v FC Barcelona - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona are away to Getafe in the second to last game of the Liga season with Xavi Hernández having achieved what he set out to do. When he joined the club in November, he always said that the primary aim was to lift the team into the top four places and a place in the Champions League next year.

Xavi needs 'a better performance' against Getafe - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona coach looks ahead to what he expects to be a difficult game against a side fighting relegation

Men's and women's teams to wear violet in support of the campaign against LGTBI-phobia - FC Barcelona

As part of the International Day on May 17 within European Diversity Month, Xavi Hernández and Jonatan Giráldez's sides to wear these colours in their games with Getafe and Atlético Madrid

Robert Lewandowski cries as he waves goodbye to Bayern fans - SPORT

There was a moment at the end of Bayern Munich’s clash with Wolfsburg which could mean a lot. Once the game was over Robert Lewandowski went to the Bayern fans to show them his love for them. It felt like a goodbye to his fans, whom he also offered the prize of top goalscorer in the division.

Xavi will call up five Barca B players against Getafe - SPORT

FC Barcelona will not put out their squad list for the Getafe game until Sunday but Xavi will bring five players from the B team to complete the squad. The club came from Sergi Barjuan’s squad list which saw various players left out for their game against Sevilla Atletico.

Xavi on Adama Traore's ostracism: It's a question of performance - SPORT

Adama Traore had an immediate impact at Barcelona. The winger set up a goal against Atletico and against Espanyol. However his time on the pitch has been diluted in recent weeks, and he has barely featured.

Man City interested in the Frenkie de Jong option - SPORT

Frenkie de Jong has become an interesting summer option for big European sides. He has not thrived at Barcelona and the club would sell at the right price. Man United and PSG have spoken to Barcelona and Man City are the latest to check the price. Bayern Munich, immersed in the Lewandowski operation with Barcelona, seem like they will not enter the fight.

The figure that Barcelona are willing to pay for Koulibaly - SPORT

Barcelona are working on reinforcing the squad for next season and one of the names linked is Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly. The Senegalese is out of contract with his club in June 2023, and Barcelona have tracked him for some time.

Bayern Munich ask Barcelona to negotiate over Robert Lewandowski - SPORT

Bayern Munich have asked Barcelona to present a formal offer for Robert Lewandowski to end the soap opera once and for all, according to German channel Sport 1.

A Barcelona vs Real Madrid war brewing over Tchouameni - SPORT

Barcelona are about to pull the financial levers at their disposal to be a force in the transfer market and the aim is to give Xavi what he wants by reinforcing many positions in the squad. One of the big goals is to bring in a pivot, replacing Sergio Busquets, and Aurelien Tchouameni of Monaco is a prospect.