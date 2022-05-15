Barcelona Femení finish league season with perfect record

Barcelona Femení have made history as the first team in Spanish football history to win the league title with a perfect record thanks to a 2-1 win over Atlético Madrid at the Johan Cruyff Stadium in the season finale on Sunday.
Barça finish the season with 30 wins in 30 matches, with 159 goals scored and just 11 conceded. It’s a remarkable achievement by the players and manager Jonatan Giráldez, and it’s the first step towards more history.
With the league campaign finished Femení will now focus on becoming only the second women’s team in history to win two European Trebles in a row, with the Women’s Champions League Final against Lyon taking place next week and the Copa de La Reina to be decided at the end of the month.
What a team.
