Sergio Busquets: Barcelona hope to be able to fight for titles next year

Barcelona captain Sergio Busquets shared his thoughts on the team’s season after Sunday’s draw at Getafe which guaranteed Xavi’s side will finish second.

The midfielder admitted it has been another tough campaign at the Camp Nou but is hoping things will be a lot different in 2022-23.

“It’s obviously been a very difficult season, with lots of changes and injuries. We have not been as consistent as we would like. Being second gives us access to more income, which is appreciated at the club. “The objective is to be in the fight, give another image and improve the club’s situation. Everything goes together. Let things be done as well as possible and we hope to be able to fight for titles next year. “We have a handicap, which is the financial situation of the club. We hope they create a team that is as competitive as possible in order to fight for titles.”

Barcelona are expected to be busy in the summer transfer window but their activities will be conditioned but the club’s tricky economic situation.

Xavi’s side finish off their La Liga campaign next weekend at home to Villarreal.