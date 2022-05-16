Getafe 0–0 FC Barcelona: Job done - FC Barcelona

Agoalless draw at Getafe on Sunday night got Barça the point they needed to be absolutely sure of a place in next season’s Spanish Super Cup, although as it happens the 1-1 draw between Atlético Madrid and Sevilla means they wouldn’t have needed it anyway.

Objective achieved. Barça ensured Champions League football next season with a recent win against Betis and on Sunday in their penultimate fixture of the league season they made sure of the presence in the Spanish Super Cup in 2022/23.

The 0-0 draw at Getafe not only ensured that Barça will be playing in the Spanish Super Cup next year, but also marked the long-awaited debut for La Masia graduate Mika Mármol, who came on for the final minutes wearing number 41.

The final Liga Iberdrola game of the season ended with a win - Barça Women completing the incredible feat of 30 wins from 30 games in the league and setting yet another record. On a sunny day at the Estadí Johan Cruyff, with temperatures hovering around 25 degrees Celsius, the 5,179 fans created a festive atmosphere and were treated to an entertaining and eventful match.

Barça Women rounded off a historic league campaign on Sunday. Jonatan Giráldez's team picked up 90 points out of a possible 90, 30 wins in 30 matches. We take a look at some of the stats from this amazing season.

Barça B gave it their all at the Jesús Navas Stadium but ultimately left with a loss. Sevilla Atlético scored two goals in the first half and despite many chances throughout the game, they could only reduce the deficit to one by full time.

Barcelona tied up second place in LaLiga and a place in next season's Supercopa with a goalless draw at Getafe on Sunday. It was the club's objective, after they qualified for the Champions League, following a tough start to the campaign.

The strategy is working and Robert Lewandowski is taking giant steps towards Barcelona. On Saturday, the striker confirmed his desire to leave Bayern Munich. It makes a step back unlikely and puts the ball in Bayern's court. The issue is heating up and his agent, Pini Zahavi, plans to hold a meeting in Munich soon.

Barcelona director of football Mateu Alemany says a deal to sign Robert Lewandowski is nowhere near closed after the striker revealed his desire to leave Bayern Munich this weekend.