Manchester United ‘trying everything’ to sign Frenkie de Jong - report

Manchester United are desperate to sign Frenkie de Jong away from FC Barcelona, and are willing to go extreme measures to get their main, according to the latest rumors.

Incoming manager Erik ten Hag is a huge fan of De Jong, and it was under Ten Hag that the midfielder first blossomed at Ajax. A reunion could be in the cards as United want to bounce back from a disastrous season.

Update @DeJongFrenkie21: Been told from close sources that #MUFC is trying everything to get de Jong in summer. Ten Hag wants him! The club is verifying the financial package. Talks have taken place. But Xavi definitely won’t let him go! @SkySportDE @Sky_Marc #TransferUpdate — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) May 16, 2022

Talks are said to be ongoing between United and Barcelona. De Jong has been a fundamental part of the team since he arrived, but some officials within the club think they can get a lot of money out of a potential sale. The club has underwent some recent financial hardship, and they could see selling De Jong as necessary, albeit painful.

Barcelona’s manager, Xavi, is said to oppose the move. He sees De Jong as a long-term starter, and does not want to dilute his squad.

United could land De Jong, but it seems that that will only happen if they pay a hefty fee for the Dutch player’s services, as Barcelona are not too keen on selling him.