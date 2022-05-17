Recovery session - FC Barcelona

The first team squad were back in training on Monday morning after the 0-0 draw against Getafe, which guaranteed Barça will finish as Liga runners-up and qualify for the Spanish Super Cup next season.

FC Barcelona v Villarreal kick off time change - FC Barcelona

The game between Barça and Villarreal on Sunday 22 May at Camp Nou will now kick off at 10.00pm CEST after originally being set for 6.30pm CEST.

Unbeaten away from home in the league under Xavi - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona's season away from home in the league is now over. Their final fixture on the road saw them pick up a 0-0 draw against Getafe at the Coliseum Alfonso Pérez and a point that guaranteed runners-up spot in La Liga and a place in next season's Spanish Super Cup.

Goal: Chelsea are interested in swooping for Robert Lewandowski - SPORT

The Lewandowski soap opera is coming. The Polish forward has made it clear he does not want to stay at Bayern. Per Goal, Chelsea are trying to convince the top scorer in the Bundesliga to come to Stamford Bridge.

The players Barcelona want to bring in this summer, 1x1 - SPORT

It’s not just any Monday at Barcelona. After sealing second place mathematically, Xavi has started working on the 2022-23 project. From today, they will start telling the players they no longer want that it’s time to go. In the meantime, they will be working on the incomings. Xavi wants two players for every position.

Barça to meet with Gavi's camp on Monday over contract extension - SPORT

Barcelona midfielder Gavi's camp will meet with the club again on Monday as negotiations continue over a new contract at Camp Nou. His agent, the former Barça player Ivan de la Peña, will sit down with the club's sporting director Mateu Alemany to resume talks.

Bayern's condition to sell Lewandowski to Barcelona this summer - SPORT

Bayern Munich have put the handbrake on Robert Lewandowski's exit. The German club had decided to sell the striker to avoid problems in the dressing room and bring in money for a player who can leave for free next summer, but the problems in finding a replacement have changed their plans.

Valencia are open to Carlos Soler and Jose Gaya exits this summer - SPORT

Valencia president Anil Murthy has spoken about the futures of key players Carlos Soler and Jose Luis Gaya in audios that have been leaked by the newspaper Superdeporte.

Barcelona would also listen to offers for goalkeeper Ter Stegen - SPORT

If Barcelona are contemplating the sale of Frenkie de Jong to help with their finances, another similar issue on the table is goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen. The German international is another player in the squad with a high market value (around 45 million euros) and his signing, which was cheap, has already been paid off, so any sale would be an instant profit.