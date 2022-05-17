 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Barcelona meets with Valencia over José Gayà and Carlos Soler

The leadership of both clubs could be hashing out a deal

By Luis Mazariegos
Valencia CF v Levante UD - La Liga Santander Photo by Aitor Alcalde Colomer/Getty Images

FC Barcelona president Joan Laporta and vice-president Rafa Yuste met with top officials from Valencia CF at a restaurant in Barcelona. Reports suggest the two teams are working out details over the possible transfer of two players from Valencia to the Camp Nou: José Gayà and Carlos Soler.

Valencia’s president, Anil Murthy, and Joey Lim, an important board member, represented los che at the meeting.

Gayà and Soler have long been linked to a move to Barcelona, but we are seeing the first concrete steps towards either or both moves being triggered. Still, there is nothing definitive - at least for now.

Gayà is a veteran left-back who would compete for the starting job with Jordi Alba, as they compete at national team level.

Soler is a midfielder who should be going into his prime years as a professional. He has spent his whole career at Valencia and has earned a handful of caps for Spain as well.

