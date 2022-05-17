Barcelona meets with Valencia over José Gayà and Carlos Soler

FC Barcelona president Joan Laporta and vice-president Rafa Yuste met with top officials from Valencia CF at a restaurant in Barcelona. Reports suggest the two teams are working out details over the possible transfer of two players from Valencia to the Camp Nou: José Gayà and Carlos Soler.

Valencia’s president, Anil Murthy, and Joey Lim, an important board member, represented los che at the meeting.

LA IMAGEN de la CUMBRE Valencia - FCB en Barcelona con el presidente y el consejero. Ani Murthy y Joey Lim con Rafa Yuste, vicepresidente del FCB @JijantesFC #mercato pic.twitter.com/DAyDX1Vx5d — Gerard Romero (@gerardromero) May 17, 2022

Gayà and Soler have long been linked to a move to Barcelona, but we are seeing the first concrete steps towards either or both moves being triggered. Still, there is nothing definitive - at least for now.

Gayà is a veteran left-back who would compete for the starting job with Jordi Alba, as they compete at national team level.

Soler is a midfielder who should be going into his prime years as a professional. He has spent his whole career at Valencia and has earned a handful of caps for Spain as well.