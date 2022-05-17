Arsenal, Barcelona interested in İlkay Gündoğan - report

İlkay Gündoğan could be on his way out of Manchester City after six years at the club. The midfielder has a deal expiring soon - at the end of next season, it is said. That means that he will either move this year, sign a new deal, or move on a free transfer next year.

Talks are ongoing about his future at the club, and several teams are alert to the situation.

Barcelona are one of the clubs said to be interested, according to a new report.

Talks ongoing between Gündoğan agents and Manchester City board. No discussion about new deal - just about his future with serious chances to leave the club. #MCFC



His trip to Madrid was not linked to his future. Barça, German clubs and Arsenal [depends on UCL] interested.

Arsenal are also said to be interested, but will only be an option if they qualify for next season’s UEFA Champions League. As of now, they are on the outside looking in, but they have a chance.

Several German clubs were mentioned as possible destinations as well. Gündoğan is German and has played for the national team at all levels. He began his senior career at VfL Bochum II before playing for 1. FC Nürnberg and Borussia Dortmund before signing for City. He also played for Schalke 04 in his youth.