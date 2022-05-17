Valencia interested in Braithwaite, set sale price for Gayà & Soler - report

The presidents of FC Barcelona and Valencia met at a local restaurant to discuss possible transfers today, and three important pieces of information have leaked so far.

First, though this was the easiest to guess: Barcelona and Valencia are discussing the possible transfers of José Luis Gayà and Carlos Soler. The pair have been linked to the blaugrana for a while now, but this shows things could heat up.

Second: Valencia have set an initial sale price for the pair. They are asking for around 60 million euros for both players, but Barcelona will not accept those terms. However, that does provide a starting point for negotiations.

And lastly: Martin Braithwaite. It seems los che are interested in the Danish striker on loan.

Before we get too ahead of ourselves, it’s worth pointing out that despite the rumors in the press, Barcelona have so far turned down Valencia’s proposals. It’s unclear whether the Catalans are bluffing to lower the price, or if they are geniunely not as interested in Gayà and Soler as some have speculated.

The brunt of the fee should be for Soler. Gayà has an expiring contract and is already 31 years old, so his market value would be relatively modest.

Still, 60 million is a lot considering Barcelona’s financial position and what the market is like these days.