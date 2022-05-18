Joan Laporta's key quotes on Frenkie de Jong, Mbappe, Dembele and more - SPORT

Joan Laporta spoke on Tot Costa on Catalunya Radio. He spoke a lot about the club’s economic situation but also mentioned some names in particular when asked about them. Here are his key quotes regarding the latter.

Barcelona are interested in free Man City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan - SPORT

Barcelona could move for Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan. Per Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona are among the candidates to bring in the German midfielder while Arsenal are also interested.

The sad finale for Adama Traore at Barcelona - SPORT

That the other day Adama Traore did not get a single minute against Getafe is hard to understand. Barcelona could have used him with his ability to take players on and his unpredictability. It’s a sign that Xavi has lost confidence in him. Little more than a month ago he was the ace up the coach’s sleeve.

Barcelona in danger of losing the 'next Araujo' - SPORT

Juvenil A have won their league with Chadi Riad as a key player at the back. The Mallorca-born centre back has shown his quality and is ready to move up a level, to Barca B. However, that could be complicated.

Meeting between Barça and Valencia over Soler and Gaya - SPORT

Barcelona want to fish in Valencia waters. Gerard Romero has reported that there was a meeting in the Catalan capital between Barcelona president Joan Laporta, his right hand man Rafa Yuste and two Valencia representatives - president Anil Murthy and advisor Joey Lim.

Xavi interested in a left-footed central defender at Barça - SPORT

Xavi wants two players for every spot in the side and one of the positions that’s being looked at is centre-back, even though there are four - Pique, Araujo, Eric and Christensen. Barcelona will try and sell Umtiti and Lenglet and it will mean that there are no left footed centre-backs left.

Barcelona to decide Ferran Jutgla's future in the coming weeks - SPORT

Barcelona are working on ins and outs for next season and one of the names on the table is Ferran Jutgla, the forward who is having an exceptional season with the B team.

Dembele running out of time to renew his contract with Barcelona - SPORT

LaLiga ends this weekend as Barcelona host Villarreal before a post-season trip to Australia. time is running out for Ousmane Dembele to renew his contract at Camp Nou, which expires on June 30.

The latest on Barcelona's pursuit of Bayern striker Lewandowski - SPORT

Robert Lewandowski could be Barcelona's star signing this summer. After missing out on Erling Haaland, Barça are looking elsewhere for a new striker and the Polish international has emerged as an option. "It will be a long summer," sporting director Mateu Alemany said recently as Barça move for one of the game's best goalscorers.

Barcelona's objective: To save on Umtiti and Lenglet's salaries - SPORT

Barcelona are working against the clock to try and strengthen their squad with the aim of competing in Europe next season. The club's finances are going to play a major role in what they can do, with up to 12 players set to leave and as many as seven or eight targetted to come in. It will be a long summer.