Rumor mill gets very excited about Lewandowski and Barcelona

The rumor mill is getting very excited about Robert Lewandowski and Barcelona with the striker’s agent in town on Wednesday. Or maybe not, it all depends on who you believe.

Gerard Romero kicked things off with news that not only was Pini Zahavi in Barcelona but he also decided to do a spot of shopping in the club store.

That’s not all either. Romero reckons that Zahavi decided to buy 10 Barcelona shirts all with Lewandowski’s name on the back.

There’s no doubt at all that Romero is getting excited. He also said, “The other day I gave an 80% chance that Lewandowski would sign for Barça, but after what happened today in Barcelona, I’ll up the percentage.”

Yet those claims were quickly disputed by Polish reporter Tomasz Włodarczyk who reckons that actually Zahavi is at home in London and is nowhere near Barca. Make of that what you will.

Meanwhile, Romero is not the only one chatting about Lewandowski right now. Fabrizio Romano has also been talking about the striker on his YouTube channel and says Xavi has twice made direct contact with the 33-year-old.

The Barcelona coach apparently send a strong message to Lewandowski which was along the lines of, “We want you. You are the man for our forward position.”

Lewandowski certainly seems to be this summer’s Barcelona transfer saga. Expect plenty more of this kind of thing over coming days and weeks.