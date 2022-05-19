Can Barcelona realistically shift 15 players over the summer?

After such upheaval over the past couple of years, it seems inconceivable that Barcelona would want anything other than a nice quiet summer transfer wise.

However, the sheer volume of players that need to be moved on, for a variety of reasons, would suggest that it’s going to be an extremely busy close season.

Let’s begin with Frenkie.

A great player no doubt, but is he genuine Barca class? I think the jury is still out and after a few seasons that speaks volumes.

He has had some terrific moments in the blaugrana, but it’s arguable that he hasn’t been consistent enough, certainly not of late.

If a big name needs to be sold to help balance the books, I wouldn’t want to be in his shoes.

Riqui Puig always divides opinion on this forum and more generally.

He hasn’t been given enough of a chance to prove himself it’s true, though even the most fervent Riqui supporter must see that his time at Barca is coming to an end.

The pair mentioned above are almost certain to have a long line of suitors beating a path to the Camp Nou if they are made available, but that’s unlikely to be the case for Miralem Pjanic. Yes, he’s still currently a Barca player!

There no chance whatsoever that the club keep hold of Adama Traore either, and I’ll stand by my initial assessment on here when he returned, that he was never going to be the answer on the wing.

A one trick pony I think I my have referred to him as at the time, perhaps impolitely.

Can anyone here genuinely change my opinion?

Pace, power and the occasional ability to deliver a decent cross but little else.

Trincao hasn’t set the world alight at Wolves either, so as Adama returns to the Premier League outfit, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Laporta snap Sporting CP’s hands off if rumours of a switch to Portugal are close to the mark.

Ousmane Dembele on current form, would be a huge loss, however, it’s well known that he has better offers elsewhere. At least D-Day is only a week away, so we won’t have another soap opera played out across the summer.

Depending if he stays or goes is likely to author what incoming transfers will be made.

Swift decisions are also required for Dani Alves and Sergi Roberto in terms of contracts. The former is yet to be offered anything beyond this season and the latter is yet to accept his offer.

All of the above would be more than enough to keep the club busy under normal circumstances, and we still haven’t mentioned Luuk de Jong, Clement Lenglet, Samuel Umtiti, Martin Braithwaite, Oscar Mingueza, Neto or Sergino Dest!

There could be the summer revolution that Laporta has talked about on the cards, but is that really the best thing for the club right now?

Who would you keep or sell?