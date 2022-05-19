Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang retires from international football

Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has retired from international football at the age of 32, the Gabon federation have announced.

The striker, who has made 72 times appearances for Gabon and scored 30 times, wrote a letter to fans explaining his decision.

“After 13 years of pride in representing my country, I announce that I am ending my international career,” he wrote. “I would like to thank the Gabonese people and all those who have supported me in the good like the bad times. “I will keep a lot of good memories like the day I made my debut at romnisports, or the day I came back from Nigeria with the African Ballon d’Or. “Sharing it with all the people was an unforgettable moment. I thank our President, his Excellency Ali Bongo Ondimba who has always supported the Panthers and has always worked for football to evolve in our country. “I would also like to thank all my coaches, staff and the players that I have come across during this career. “Finally, I thank my father who gave me the desire to do like him, hoping to have made him proud by wearing our colours.”

Aubameyang departs as his country’s all-time leading goalscorer and just weeks before Gabon are due to kick off their qualifying campaign for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.