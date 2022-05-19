Riqui Puig and Oscar Mingueza to miss Barcelona’s trip to Australia

Riqui Puig and Oscar Mingueza are set to miss Barcelona’s trip to Australia next week and the club’s friendly against an A-League All Stars team on May 25.

The duo will instead play for the Catalan national team in a friendly against Jamaica in Girona.

Catalan presidential candidate Joan Soteras has previously confirmed the news and coach Gerard Lopez has now announced his squad for the match.

Catalonia vs. Jamaica next week in Girona. Not a bad squad considering Barça players (Riqui and Mingueza aside) are in Australia pic.twitter.com/LyySvy1mWn — Samuel Marsden (@samuelmarsden) May 19, 2022

Alex Collado, who is on loan at Granada, also makes the squad along with a whole host of former Barcelona players.

Barcelona promised to leave Puig and Mingueza behind to play in the match but weren’t willing to free up other players such as Sergio Busquets, Gerard Piqué, Jordi Alba, and Adama Traore.

Those players are expected to travel to Australia for Barcelona’s first ever trip Down Under which takes place days after the team’s final La Liga game of the season.

The match will be played at Sydney’s 80,000-seater Accor Stadium and Xavi is expected to field a strong team for the game.