FC Barcelona News: 19 May 2022; Marcos Alonso preferred to Gaya, Napoli eye Pjanic

Marcos Alonso leads Jose Gaya in Barça’s hunt for a new left-back | Sport

Barcelona’s preferred option at left-back currently is Chelsea’s Marcos Alonso rather than Valencia defender Jose Luis Gaya. Talks with the Chelsea man are now advanced.

Aguero: I felt quite short of breath in training, until one day... | Marca

Former Barcelona striker Sergio Aguero has opened up on the health problems that have forced him to hang up his boots prematurely.

Andreas Christensen turned down three clubs to join Barcelona | Football Espana

Andreas Christensen turned down Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund in favor of joining Barcelona this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Arsenal offered chance to sign World Cup-winning centre-back | FourFourTwo

Arsenal have been offered the chance to sign Samuel Umtiti from Barcelona in the summer, according to reports from the UK.

Barcelona striker Aubameyang announces retirement from international football | Goal

Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has retired from international football after 72 appearances and 30 goals for Gabon.

Napoli show an interest in Barcelona midfielder Miralem Pjanic | Sport

Serie A side Napoli have expressed an interest in taking Miralem Pjanic on loan from Barcelona. The midfielder is due back from Besiktas at the end of the season.

Man Utd offered chance to sign Sergino Dest | 90 min

Manchester United have been offered the chance to sign Sergino Dest. Such a move would see Dest link up with former Ajax manager Erik ten Hag.