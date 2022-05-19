Leaked audios claim Barcelona were set to buy Rodrigo for €63m

The leaked audio that keeps on giving. In this edition of Valencia president Anil Murthy blabbering about business, we have the legend chatting about Barcelona’s attempt to sign Rodrigo Moreno.

Our favorite business mogul chatted about the club being willing to spend quite a bit for Moreno and trying to deal with the striker’s father. All of it is pretty interesting and I can only hope for more leaks from this conversation to surface.

“I go to Barcelona to sell Rodrigo. Atletico wanted to buy him at first and later Barcelona. 63 million. Rodrigo’s father wants two million in commission. I go with Ramón Planes, Oscar Grau, Abidal and they tell me: ‘Right, we can buy for 63 million no problem. We’re going to pay the two million to the dad, this year, but only 30 million for Fair Play and then (the rest sorted) next year and that’s that.’ “Yes, but are they going to be next season? Because if they are not, my name is there and I am going to Picassent. I left, I have nothing. These things happen so much in football.” Murthy | Source

Rodrigo ended up going to Leeds United and may end up being relegated from the Premier League on Sunday if the Whites fail to beat the drop.