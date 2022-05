This week on the Barca Blaugranes podcast, I chat with Zach Hicks from Villarreal USA. We spend some time recapping the incredible run from Villarreal in the Champions League before discussing their odd league form. Why is there such a drastic difference? Is Unai Emery’s strategy good for the long-term league success of the club?

