Barcelona announce summer friendlies against Inter Miami & New York Red Bulls

Barcelona have announced they will be in the United States over the summer and will play Inter Miami and the New York Red Bulls in friendlies.

Xavi’s side will first of all head to Miami where they will take on Inter at the DRV PNK Stadium in South Florida on July 19th.

We’re taking our talents to South Beach @InterMiamiCF pic.twitter.com/XPr7dItUPd — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) May 19, 2022

Barcelona will then head over to New York for a second friendly at the Red Bull Arena in New Jersey on July 30th as they begin preparations for the 2022-23 season.

The Catalans haven’t had a full pre-season tour for a while, because of Covid-19, and last visited the United States back in 2019 under Ernesto Valverde.

Inter Miami’s sporting director Chris Henderson is excited about the prospect of seeing his team match up against Barcelona. He said, “We look forward to welcoming FC Barcelona during their preparation for the 2022-2023 LaLiga season. The team is excited for the challenge to match up against some of the most talented players in the world.”

Barcelona’s marketing vice president Juli Guiu also had a few words to stay about the forthcoming matches.

“We are proud to return to the United States and play these two games in a country that is strategic for us as it is a territory where we have a large fan base and where football has experienced great growth in recent years, especially among the new generations,” he said. “This visit will allow us to get closer to our fans, share with them our values ​​and our Barcelona feeling and it will be an opportunity for them to enjoy our team on the pitch.”

There may be more fixtures in the US to come. Reports have suggested that Barca are also in talks to arrange friendlies against Real Madrid and Juventus while the teams are out in the United States.