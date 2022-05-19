Talks between Barcelona and Marcos Alonso “well advanced” - report

The links between FC Barcelona and Marcos Alonso are getting serious, although no deals have been struck yet, according to the latest transfer buzz.

Alonso is said to want to return to Spain, and Barcelona would be a very attractive destination.

But while he is a serious option to become Barcelona’s newest left-back signing, he is not the only one. Three or four other names are said to be in the mix.

Discussions between Barcelona and Marcos Alonso are well advanced. He only wants to go back to Spain as soon as possible. #FCB



Alonso deal will depend on price tag, still waiting for Chelsea decision. Barça have no intention to pay a huge fee as he’s out of contract in 2023. https://t.co/SBjzJEqTZF — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 18, 2022

Alonso’s deal expires next year, and as such. Barcelona are hoping to pay a relatively small fee for him. In addition, he will have limited resale value as he turns 32 this year.

Chelsea and Barcelona have yet to discuss a potential fee, but if the Blues ask for more than the Catalans are prepared to offer, talks could break down.

Alonso is a former Real Madrid youth player who made one La Liga appearance for Los Blancos, way back in 2010.

He has since played for Bolton Wanderers, Fiorentina, Sunderland, and of course, Chelsea. He also has gained a handful of caps for Spain. Jordi Alba has kept Alonso away from too many starts for Spain, but would Alba be able to keep him from taking the starting spot at club level as well? We may get a chance to find out.