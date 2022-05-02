Frenkie de Jong: I had a good chat with Xavi, everyone is happy

Frenkie de Jong shared his thoughts on life at Barcelona after his team’s 2-1 win over Real Mallorca in La Liga at the Camp Nou.

The midfielder felt his team deserved all three points and also spoke about the recent chat he had with coach Xavi Hernandez.

“I think we were the better team. We were 2-0 up but you always know if they score they can put pressure on you,” he said. “I think we were the superior team and deserved the win. We focus on our performance, we always have to win at home, especially after the last few games, so we are happy with the win. “The conversation I had with Xavi was a good one. I feel confident, the coach says he has confidence in me as well, so everyone is happy. “I think there’s always pressure on a player to perform at the top of his level so I don’t feel under too much pressure. Obviously we are second, the first objective is to finish in the top four, we want to finish second, to get into the Super Cup as well, these are the objectives we have.”

De Jong also admitted it’s been tough to see Real Madrid crowned champions this weekend but warned Barcelona will offer more of a threat next season.

“We are really frustrated because Madrid have already won La Liga,” he added. “We haven’t been at our best, we know we can’t compete, but if we continue improving, next season will be different.”

Barca’s win over Mallorca sees Xavi’s team get back to winning ways after poor defeats to Rayo and Cadiz and puts the team back into second place.