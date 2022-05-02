FC Barcelona 2-1 Mallorca: A much-needed win - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona finally put an end to their negative run at Camp Nou with a convincing 2-1 win over Mallorca on Sunday. In one of his best games of the season, Memphis scored the first and captain Sergio Busquets was on hand for the second.

Ansu Fati back in blaugrana - FC Barcelona

Ansu Fati made his long-awaited return to action on Sunday at Camp Nou, coming on in the 75th minute of the 2-1 victory over Mallorca. 101 days after losing one of the world’s most promising players to injury, Barça fans were buzzing at the sight of the 19-year-old warming up for his entrance.

Xavi: 'It's a very important win' - FC Barcelona

The Barça coach, Frenkie de Jong and Memphis valued the important win against Mallorca and stressed the importance of achieving qualification for the Champions League.

San Fernando CD 0-2 FC Barcelona B: Into the promotion zone - FC Barcelona

Agoal scored by Ferran Jutglà, and an assist from the player to Peque, as well as some fabulous goalkeeping by Arnaus Tenas have not only earned Barça B a 2-0 win at San Fernando CD but has also lifted the team into the promotion zone.

Barça's Frenkie de Jong: The conversation with Xavi was good - SPORT

Frenkie de Jong was angry to be taken off in the 60th minute of the defeat to Rayo Vallecano and had a face-to-face meeting with Xavi in the week ahead of Sunday's 2-1 win over Mallorca.

Xavi: we have to win the OTHER La Liga and reach the Champions League - SPORT

Xavi said Barcelona have to finish second by beating Sevilla, Atletico and Real Betis to the spot behind Real Madrid in what's left of the season. The coach was reasonably content after his side beat Real Mallorca 3-0 on Sunday night.

Xavi on Ansu Fati return and Gavi's untied boot laces - SPORT

Xavi was delighted to see Ansu Fati back on the pitch as Barcelona beat Mallorca 2-1 on Sunday night. He sent on the forward for 15 minutes towards the end of the game.

Marcos Alonso emerges as another left-back option for Barça - SPORT

Even though the current season has not finished, Barcelona are working on their squad for the 2022-23 campaign. The club want to strengthen in several positions, including at left-back.