FC Barcelona return to the United States to play two friendlies against Inter Miami CF and the New York Red Bulls - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona’s Men’s first team will be back in the United States to play two friendlies against Inter Miami and the New York Red Bulls this summer. The matches will take place in Miami on July 19th and in New York on July 30th.

Aubameyang retires from Gabon national team - FC Barcelona

Pierre Emerick Aubameyang has decided to put an end to his international career. The Barça striker is retiring from the Gabon national team for which he has made 68 appearances and scored 29 goals.

When and where to watch the Women's Champions league final between FC Barcelona Women and Olympique Lyonnais Féminin - FC Barcelona

Another Champions League final for FC Barcelona Women. Jonatan Giráldez' squad face Olympique Lyonnais Féminin on Saturday, May 21, to see who will be crowned this season's European club champions. After a historic unblemished record in LaLiga, Barça Women travel to Turin looking to win the title for the second year running.

Laporta gives team send-off to Turin - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona president Joan Laporta visited the Barça women's team on Wednesday morning as they worked out at the Ciutat Esportiva. The gave a speech with plenty of words of encouragement for them ahead of Saturday's UWCL final at the Juventus Stadium, Turin against Olympique Lyon.

Napoli's formula to try and sign Miralem Pjanic - SPORT

Miralem Pjanic is one of the players that Barcelona will try and sell this summer. The Blaugrana do not count on the Bosnian midfielder and he, in theory, will make things easy for them.

Barça to open talks with Palmeiras over teen sensation Endrick - SPORT

Barcelona have taken the lead in the race to sign Endrick, the 15-year-old sensation at Palmeiras, and SPORT have learned they will open negotiations with the Brazilian side in the coming days.

Barça allow Riqui Puig & Mingueza to play for Catalonia next week - SPORT

Despite being a FIFA date in the calendar, Gerard is struggling to pick a team because of teams playing for promotion and relegation and, in Barça's case, because they have a friendly in Australia.

The day Barça nearly signed Rodrigo Moreno for €63 million - SPORT

The latest audio leaks featuring Valencia president Anil Murthy in SuperDeporte have featured Barcelona, who tried to sign the striker Rodrigo Moreno from Los Che.

The numbers behind Robert Lewandowski's transfer to Barça - SPORT

Robert Lewandowski joining Barcelona is a question of time. And some Polish media have put numbers on the transfer and say the final deal will be closer to 40 million euros, plus a variable bonus. It’s a quantity that Bayern Munich can’t reject, taking into account the player ends his deal in 2023 and has told the club he does not want to renew.

Xavi 'made contact with Koulibaly' to explain his plans - SPORT

Barcelona are looking at Napoli to potentially strengthen their defence for next season. Kalidou Koulibaly is the man in question.

Memphis Depay and Samuel Umtiti's futures could be linked - SPORT

Memphis Depay is looking like he could leave Barcelona in the summer. The club are more than satisfied with his performance, but the signings expected for the next project and those there already mean the Dutchman might not get too many minutes next season.