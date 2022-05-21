The next Barcelona Femení match is upon us! Barça’s all-conquering women’s team is in Turin for the Women’s Champions League Final against Lyon at the Allianz Stadium, and Jonatan Giráldez has called up the following 21 players for Saturday’s big one:

Goalkeepers: 1. Sandra Paños, 24. Gemma Font, 30. Meritxell Muñoz

Defenders: 2. Irene Paredes, 4. Mapi León, 5. Melanie Serrano, 8. Marta Torrejón, 15. Leila Ouahabi, 17. Andrea Pereira

Midfielders: 6. Claudia Pina, 11. Aleixa Putellas, 12. Patri Guijarro, 14. Aitana Bonmatí, 23. Ingrid Engen

Forwards: 7. Caroline Graham Hansen, 9. Mariona Caldentey, 10. Jennifer Hermoso, 16. Fridolina Rolfö, 18. Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic, 20. Asisat Oshoala, 22. Lieke Martens

There are huge news for the biggest game of the season as Barça’s superstar forward Lieke Martens is available to play in the European final after struggling with muscle injuries for most of 2022. The Belgian probably won’t start, but should be able to play meaningful minutes which is a major boost to Barça. Three players who won’t be available are goalkeeper Cata Coll, defender Jana Fernández and striker Bruna Vilamala who are out indefinitely with knee injuries.

Predicted starting XI (4-3-3):

Paños; Marta, Paredes, Mapi, Rolfö; Aitana, Patri, Alexia; Graham, Hermoso, Crnogorcevic

The match kicks off at 7pm CET (Barcelona), 6pm BST/WAT (UK & Nigeria), 1pm ET, 10am PT (USA), 10.30pm IST (India), and you can join us to follow and comment all the action.

VISCA EL BARÇA FEMENÍ!