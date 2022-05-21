Giráldez: 'A final between the two best teams in Europe' - FC Barcelona

In the build up to Saturday's final in Turin between Barça Women and Lyon, coach Jonatan Giráldez and players Alexia Putellas and Irene Paredes spoke to the press in their pre-game media appearance in Italy.

In Turin for the UWCL Final - FC Barcelona

The FC Barcelona women's team have arrived in Turin for the final of the UEFA Women Champions League against Olympique Lyonnais.

The lowdown on Olympique Lyonnais Féminin - FC Barcelona

A closer look at the French team that stands between FC Barcelona and a second consecutive UEFA Womens Champions League title

Getting ready for the league finale - FC Barcelona

The squad return to the training at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper on Friday after a three day break for Xavi Hernández's team. The available first team players took part as well as Aleix Garrido from the U19A squad.

When and where to watch FC Barcelona v Villarreal - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona entertain Villarreal in the last game of the league season this Sunday at 10.00pm CEST, a later time than usual. Here's a global guide to what that means around the world so you can be sure you can catch the action from Camp Nou.

Barcelona set Mingueza price and won't give the defender away - SPORT

Oscar Mingueza is one of the players who can leave Barcelona this summer the versatile Catalan defender has not featured regularly under Xavi Hernandez and both the club and the player feel it's best he finds minutes elsewhere.

Celta Vigo a possible destination for Barça midfielder Riqui Puig - SPORT

Xavi Hernandez and Barcelona are working on renewing the squad for next season. One player who could be affected is Riqui Puig. The midfielder has hardly played under Xavi. Just 525 minutes of action across the season. Just three starts under Xavi.

Dembele's agent to present counter-offer at Barça meeting next week - SPORT

Time is running out for Ousmane Dembele's renewal. Next week, when the league season ends, a meeting is planned between the player's agent and the Catalan club to try and reach an agreement to extend the forward's contract.