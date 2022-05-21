WELCOME TO THE ALLIANZ STADIUM!!! The spectacular home of Juventus in the city of Turin is the site of the 2022 UEFA Women’s Champions League Final between defending champions Barcelona and seven-time winners Lyon, who meet again in the title match after Lyon’s victory in 2019. Barça Femení come into this one looking for back-to-back European titles and some revenge against the most dominant force in women’s football over the last decade. This should be fun, and you’re welcome to join us to follow and comment all the action. Vamos!

LIVE BLOG

LINEUPS

BARCELONA

Starting XI: Paños; Marta, Paredes, Mapi León, Rolfö; Aitana, Patri, Alexia; Graham, Hermoso, Mariona (4-3-3)

Substitutes: Gemma (GK), Muñoz (GK), Pereira, Melanie, Leila, Engen, Pina, Crnogorcevic, Martens, Oshoala

LYON

Starting XI: Endler; Carpenter, Mbock, Renard, Bacha; Horan, Henry; Cascarino, Macario, Malard; Hegerberg (4-2-3-1)

Substitutes: Bouhaddi (GK), Holmgren (GK), Morroni, Gunnarsdóttir, Le Sommer, Egurrola, Van De Donk, Sombath, Laurent, Buchanan, Cayman, Benyahia

MATCH INFO

Competition/Round: 2022 UEFA Women’s Champions League Final

Date/Time: Saturday, May 21, 2022, 7pm CET (Barcelona), 6pm BST/WAT (UK & Nigeria), 1pm ET, 10am PT (USA), 10.30pm IST (India)

Venue: Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy

Referee: Lina Lehtovaara (FIN)

VAR: Tiago Martins (POR)

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM WOMEN’S CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL

This season’s UWCL will be available to stream for FREE worldwide on DAZN’s YouTube channel. Click here to watch tonight’s game.

Matchday Thread Rules

We don’t have a lot of rules here, but there are a few things to keep in mind when joining our matchday threads:

Even if the referee sucks or we lose the game, watch the swearing. It’s just unnecessary. Also, don’t discuss illegal streaming links. Those who do it will be warned, and those who post links will be instantly banned. Finally, be nice to each other. This is a Barcelona community and we don’t need to offend one another.

Have fun with the game! Forever and ever, no matter the competition, VISCA EL BARÇA!