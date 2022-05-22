The next Barcelona match is upon us! The Blaugrana welcome Villarreal to Camp Nou for the final game of the La Liga season, and Xavi Hernández has called up the following 23 players for Sunday’s clash:

Goalkeepers: 1. Marc-André ter Stegen, 13. Neto, 36. Arnau Tenas

Defenders: 4. Ronald Araujo, 8. Dani Alves, 15. Clément Lenglet, 18. Jordi Alba, 22. Óscar Mingueza, 23. Samuel Umtiti, 31. Alejandro Balde

Midfielders: 5. Sergio Busquets, 6. Riqui Puig, 21. Frenkie De Jong, 30. Gavi, 43. Jandro Orellana

Forwards: 7. Ousmane Dembélé, 9. Memphis Depay, 10. Ansu Fati, 11. Adama Traoré, 12. Martin Braithwaite, 17. Luuk De Jong, 19. Ferran Torres, 25. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

There are good news for the season finale as Xavi gets back three key reinforcements in Ronald Araujo, who is back after missing a game through a concussion, and both Jordi Alba and Frenkie De Jong who return after suspension. There are still several players missing as Gerard Piqué (groin), Eric García (hand), Sergiño Dest (hamstring), Nico González (foot), Sergi Roberto (thigh) and Pedri (hamstring) are all absent through injury.

Predicted starting XI (4-3-3):

Ter Stegen; Alves, Araujo, Lenglet, Alba; F. De Jong, Busquets, Gavi; Dembélé, Aubameyang, Ferran

The match kicks off at 10pm CET (Barcelona), 9pm BST/WAT (UK & Nigeria), 4pm ET, 1pm PT (USA), 1.30am IST (India, Monday), and you can join us to follow and comment all the action.

VISCA EL BARÇA!