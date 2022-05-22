WATCH: Ez Abde scores another stunner for Barcelona B

Ez Abde was in fine form once again for Barcelona B, scoring another eye-catching solo goal for Sergi Barjuan’s side in a win over Castellon on Saturday night.

Barcelona B were already 2-0 up, thanks to goals from Matheus Pereira and Alvaro Sanz, when Abde fired home the third just minutes into the second half at the Estadi Johan Cruyff.

Abde picked up possession out wide on the left and just inside the visitors’ half. The winger then raced forwards, went past four Castellon players and smashed home an emphatic finish.

Barcelona B went on to win the game 5-0 with Ferran Jugla and Angel Rodado als on target for the hosts.

Abde’s goal will do his first-team chances no harm. It’s already been reported this week that he may well get promoted in time for the 2022-23 season.

Mundo Deportivo reckon that if both Ousmane Dembele and Adama Traore leave, then the club’s wingers next season will be Raphinha and Abde.