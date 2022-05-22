FC Barcelona Women 1-3 Olympique Lyonnais Féminin: A valiant effort! - FC Barcelona

No one said it was going to be easy given Olympique Lyonnais Féminin’s pedigree in Europe’s premier women’s football club competition. Lyon came out of the blocks quickly, taking a 0-3 first half lead through Henry, Hegerburg, and Macario, before Alexia got one back before the break.

PREVIEW: FC Barcelona v Villarreal - FC Barcelona

The Camp Nou is the venue on Sunday (at the rearranged time 10.00pm CEST) for the final game of the Liga season. FC Barcelona can afford to relax and go out and enjoy themselves. Whatever happens in this game, they will finish second in the league table and will be playing in both the UEFA Champions League and the Spanish Super Cup next season.

23 man squad to take on Villarreal - FC Barcelona

This Sunday Xavi Hernández's Barça team take on Villarreal in their final league game of the season. The fixture takes place at Camp Nou and kick off is at 10pm CEST.

Xavi looking to end the season on a high note - FC Barcelona

The Barça coach says that he and his team want to end their La Liga campaign with a win against Villarreal

Xavi confirms he is not counting on four players next season - SPORT

Xavi Hernandez, the Barcelona coach, was clear in his press conference against Villarreal over players who are leaving in theory. Asked about four players, he said he does count on them for next season.

Xavi: Lewandowski? There are negotiations but it won't be easy - SPORT

“The club can’t compete for Haaland or Mbappe? That’s how it is,” said Xavi in his press conference ahead of the Villarreal clash at Camp Nou. The Barcelona coach understands the difficult financial position they find themselves in.

Xavi: The president is confident and says we can reinforce - SPORT

Xavi spoke to the media on Saturday ahead of the last game of the La Liga season. The coach did not want to give a grade to the team but did say “we have saved a situation that could have been a lot worse."